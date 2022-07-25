Cars’ sale surges 54.89pc during FY2021-22

ISLAMABAD – Sale of cars during fiscal year 2021-22 (July-June) has surged by 54.89 percent as compared to same period of last year, recent data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) showed. According to the data, as many as 234,180 cars were sold during the period under review as compared to 151,182 units in same period of last year.

On yearly basis, the sale of cars in the country increased by 103.53 percent in June 2022 as compared to same month of the preceding year.

The sale of cars rose to 23,547 units in June 2022 as compared to 11,569 units during same period of previous year.

The breakup figures showed that 35,197 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2021-22 as compared to the sale of 25,276 units last year, thus showing a jump of 39.25 percent.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars’ sale also rose by 21.17 per cent as it surged to 56,528 units in the corresponding period from 46,650 units in same period of previous year. Suzuki Swift’s sale also went up by 167.27 percent as its sale increased to 6,190 units from 2,316 units during July-June 2020-21.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus increased to 23,169 units in the corresponding period whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 17,510 units.

The sale of Suzuki WagonR witnessed a sharp increase of 82.72 percent as it rose to 23,131 units during fiscal year under review from 12,659 units in same period of last year. Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 37,720 units in Jul-June (2020-21) to 71,198 units in same period of fiscal year 2021-22.

Meanwhile, sale of Suzuki Bolan increase by 50.81 percent as it rose to 12,361 units compared to sale of 8,196 units in same period of last year.