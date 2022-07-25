Our Staff Reporter

CCPO pays tribute to police martyrs

LAHORE    –   Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Sunday said that sacrificing life in the line of duty has always been a great tradition of Lahore Police. In his message issued on the 5th anniversary of Arfa Kareem Tower tragedy, he said that the role of officers and officials of Lahore Police had been exemplary to protect life and properties of the citizens, maintain law and order situation in the country and defeat the vested interest of the terrorists to weaken our country.  The CCPO paid glowing tribute and homage to the sacrifices of the police martyrs of ‘Arfa Kareem Tower’ tragedy which occurred five years ago in which eight police personnel including two real brothers of Lahore Police sacrificed their lives in a suicidal attack. He said that sacrifices of Sub Inspector Riaz Ahmad, Assistant Sub Inspector Fayaz Ahmad, Constables Mozam Ali, Abid Ali, Sajjad , Umair Ghani and two real constable brothers Ghulam Murtaza and Ali Raza have  further uplifted the morale of the whole Police force.

