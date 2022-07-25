News Desk

Ch Shujaat, Fazlur Rehman discuss political situation over call

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday held a consultative conversation on call.

In their telephonic contact, the two leaders thoroughly discussed the political situation in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the political chaos has deepen in Punjab due to the constitutional clash between the opponent parties amid the Punjab Chief Minister election.

The dispute started over Shujaat Hussain’s letter that declared the PML-Q votes in favor of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shahbaz. While it served as a setback for Hamza’s opponent, who is none other than the PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi himself.

Where Shujaat Hussain’s letter harmed PML-Q internally, it also raised serious questions regarding Supreme Court’s verdict over the interpretation of Article 63 (A).

Meanwhile, a three-member bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will hear the petition filed by Pervaiz Elahi against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling over the election of Punjab CM on Monday.

Furthermore, Chaudhary Shujaat was not summoned by the Supreme Court and he will not appear. Chaudhry Shujaat and Salik Hussain are said to be residing in Islamabad.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

SC resumes hearing Pervez Elahi’s petition on CM Punjab election

National

Hamza moves SC over full court bench formation

Islamabad

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian defense minister

Headlines

CM Punjab polls: SC bans entry of political leaders, ministers

Islamabad

PPP files petition to become party in Punjab CM election case

Lahore

Imran’s facilitators must stop irrelevant intervention in politics: Saad Rafique

Entertainment

Pakistani celebrities await ‘fair’ ruling post Hamza’s ‘temporary’ victory

National

Three people cannot decide country’s fate: Bilawal Bhutto

Karachi

Heavy rain leaves Karachi submerged

National

Man kills aunt for ‘honour’ in Shikarpur

1 of 8,715

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More