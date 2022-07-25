Citizens kill robbers who shoot shopkeeper

KARACHI – Two suspected robbers, who shot at and wounded a shopkeeper over resistance, were killed by citizens in New Karachi, police said. SSP-Central Maroof Usman said that two armed muggers shot and wounded shopkeeper Mohammed Abbas, 50, when he put up resistance in Sector 5-E, New Karachi. The suspects fled from the spot. However, area people chased them and the suspects were gunned down by the citizen(s) at Sector 11-D near Karwan-i-Hyderi Imambargah. The police reached the scene and recovered one pistol and one motorbike from the custody of the suspects. One of the deceased was identified as Mohammed Wazir, and the police obtained his criminal record, which showed that there were two FIRs registered against him, said the SSP. He said it was not known as to who killed them. The dead suspects and wounded citizen were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). Suspected mugger killed in ‘encounter’ In Surjani Town, a suspected robber was shot dead in a police ‘encounter’ after he shot at and wounded a man when he resisted his robbery bid. Area SHO Haji Sanaullah said that armed robbers snatched a motorbike from Rehmat Ibrahim, and wounded another citizen, Tariq Imam, 27, in Mehmood Goth. When they were fleeing, the police deployed at a checkpoint signalled them to stop, but they resorted to firing. Police returned fire, killing one suspect while his accomplice managed to escape. The police claimed to have recovered one 9mm pistol, a motorbike and snatched valuables from their custody. The body and injured constables were shifted to the ASH.