Climate change has done immense damage to nature, affecting the lives of billions of people around the world. However, Pakistan was among the ten countries most affected from 2000 to 2019. Within the country, Balochistan is particularly at the receiving end of the climate change phenomenon, with Turbat becoming the hottest city on Earth this may be as the temperature exceeded 43 degrees celsius. The trees give shade and also oxygen to the people who have long been cut down in the name of development. Chopping trees is undoubtedly one of the biggest reasons as they absorb missions that would otherwise contribute to heating the planet. So, it is my humble request to the public and also to the government to plant more trees in the country for the development of the country.