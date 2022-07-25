CM Hamza takes notice of bar council secretary’s murder

Lahore – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday took notice of the murder of Secretary Punjab Bar Council Ashraf Rahi in Badami Bagh area and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The chief minister ordered to ensure early arrest of the accused. He said action should be taken after bringing the accused in the stern grip of law. He directed to provide justice to the heirs at all costs.

Hamza expressed heartfelt sympathy and sorrow with the family members of the slain Ashraf Rahi and assured them provision of justice at the earliest.

CM SEEKS REPORT OF ASSAULT ON GIRL

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has taken notice of an assault of a 13-year-old girl in Jhelum and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The chief minister ordered for ensuring early arrest of the accused and the affected girl should be provided with justice at any cost. The accused deserved stern punishment according to law, he added.

Meanwhile, the federal government deployed paramilitary Rangers in two districts of Punjab on the request of the provincial government the other day.

The ministry of Interior has deployed 4,000 rangers personnel in Lahore and Rawalpindi districts. The provincial government had in its request to the federal government called for the deployment of Rangers apprehending worsening of law and order in the province following the election of the chief minister.

The summary was forwarded to the Federal Cabinet for approval.

The decision came after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the chief minister of Punjab as Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected the PML-Q’s votes in light of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter. Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari – who chaired the session – ruled that the votes of PML-Q lawmakers will not be counted in the election of Punjab chief minister in the light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Parvez Elahi – joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – received 186 votes, while Hamza Shehbaz got 179 votes. However 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by the deputy speaker, hence bringing down the figure to 176.