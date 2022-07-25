News Desk

‘Desperate’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trying to earn money they need’

LONDON – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly growing desperate in their ploy for money. This claim has been made by royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti, in his chat with the Royally Us podcast. He was quoted saying, “Once those kids reach teenage years and older, maybe people won’t be so interested in Prince Harry.” “I think he knows that and maybe during the time there is still the gaze of the world’s media and the interest of celebrity watchers on them, they’ll keep going.” “And it doesn’t matter if it’s negative as long it gets the attention and maybe the money that they need to live the way they want to.” In the meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle landed major humiliation with set back at the UN.
This claim has been made by royal commentator Peter Ford who pointed out the sparse attendance for Prince Harry’s UN speech. In his appearance on The Morning Show, he claimed, “It was a very informal gathering. It was basically turn up if you like.” “Clearly a lot of people chose to not turn up. There were a lot of empty seats. They could have brought in the seat fillers just to fill those seats.”
He also added, “Netflix was obviously filming all this because they want to include this in the upcoming Harry and Meghan show.”

“In fact, it’s become quite a funny meme where you see what they thought it was going to be and what it actually became. All those empty seats.”

