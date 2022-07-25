Distribution of Lasbela District
|District Lasbela is considered the land of peace but, unfortunately, some complicated circumstances have arisen regarding the distribution of the district into two parts. Clashes are being raised by the people because of discontent with political parties who have been ruling here for too long.
Consequently, inhabitants of Lasbela are coming out on the roads. The people of Lasbela are not only losing outstanding opportunities but also losing their attachments with “las dhartii”.
MASHOOQ ALI,
Lasbela.