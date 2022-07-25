Our Staff Reporter

Distt admin devises emergency plan for rainy spell

MULTAN – District administration has devised an emergency plan to deal with ongoing rainy spell in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto directed officials of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) and Rescue 1122 to carry on operation in the affected areas.  WASA machinery have been shifted to areas wherein stagnant water is creating trouble for the citizens. Tahir Watto also instructed Wasa to keep functional the disposal station with complete capacity.  Apart from this, the assistant commissioners were instructed to remain highly vigilant and continue to provide possible relief to the masses. Moreover, Disaster Management Control have also been kept operational for swift services.

Power supply to seven MEPCO grid stations suspend after fault in NTDC grid

The power supply to seven grid stations of MEPCO was suspended after technical fault in National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) 220 grid station. According to MEPCO officials, the power supply to affected 132 KV Qasim Bagh and Vehari Road grids of Multan city have been restored with alternate circuits, but load management is being done on the feeders connected to them.

 

 

