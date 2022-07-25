Staff Reporter

Distt admin ensures smooth drainage after heavy downpour

HYDERABAD – The district administration and the municipal authorities have drained out rainwater from city and Latifabad areas after heavy downpour in the district. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Administrator HMC Fakhir Shakir and Municipal Commissioner Shafique Shah, rainwater accumulated in localities, on roads and streets was drained out through pumping machines. District administration and municipal authorities supervised relief and rehabilitation work and generators were used in the areas where power supply remain suspended. Solid waste removal from the roads, cleaning of drains and garbage lifting are being ensured while blocked drains are also being opened so that the accumulated rain water can be drained out as soon as possible. The district Administration Officials, Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and others remain engaged in monitoring the water drainage process and pumping station work to save the public from inconvenience.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Sri Lanka post 315-6 on day-one of second Test against Pakistan

Newspaper

Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in World Championships javelin final

Newspaper

U-13 Golf Coaching Camp concludes at Royal Palm

Newspaper

Omar, Yashal hope to make presence felt in US Junior Amateurs

Newspaper

Unbeaten Pakistan women team finishes second in tri-series

Newspaper

5th Zalmi Madarsa League begins today

Newspaper

Wasim Akram joins Mirpur Royals as mentor for KPL2

Entertainment

Marvel unveils Black Panther 2 and more Avengers

Entertainment

Girls Aloud race for late Sarah Harding in Hyde Park

Entertainment

‘Adele’s highly anticipated Las Vegas residency to begin in November’

1 of 1,659

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More