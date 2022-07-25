Don’t blame Pakistan

Once again, India has tried to blame Pakistan for the murder of a Hindu tailor. It is a fact that the two Muslims murdered him, but Pakistan has nothing to do with any act of terrorism, especially Dawat-e-Islami, which is only serving Islam and preaching peace across the world. History witnesses that Dawat-e-Islami has never been involved in such an act of terrorism. Maulana Ilyas Qadri also addressed the nation about the murder of a Hindu tailor. The message of Dawateislami is very clear, “I must strive to reform myself and the people of the entire world.” This Islamic organisation is completely apolitical.

Instead of getting involved blame game, the Indian government should be focused on its security measures. It seems like the Modi Sarkar is trying to derail and distract the Indian nation from the issues like human rights violations in Kashmir, killings of Dalits and from Christian protests. It is high time for Pakistan to respond to such childish conspiracies and harden its stance toward India. Every time, blaming Pakistan is now a very old tradition of the BJP regime. Modi Sarkar must stop such baseless allegations.

KHALID FARUQI,

Karachi.

