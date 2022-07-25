Don’t blame Pakistan

Once again, India has tried to blame Pakistan for the murder of a Hindu tailor. It is a fact that the two Muslims murdered him, but Pakistan has nothing to do with any act of terrorism, especially Dawat-e-Islami, which is only serving Islam and preaching peace across the world. History witnesses that Dawat-e-Islami has never been involved in such an act of terrorism. Maulana Ilyas Qadri also addressed the nation about the murder of a Hindu tailor. The message of Dawateislami is very clear, “I must strive to reform myself and the people of the entire world.” This Islamic organisation is completely apolitical.