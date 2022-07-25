Dua Zehra shifted to Child Protection Bureau in Karachi

KARACHI – Dua Zehra on Sunday, has been transferred to Karachi from Lahore and shifted to Child Protection Bureau Karachi.

According to the Lahore court’s decision, Dua Zehra has been transferred to Karachi and shifted to Child Protection Bureau (CPB) Karachi. Dua will be presented in the trial court on August 1, 2022.

The Child Protection Bureau has said that the 17-year-old is being kept in foolproof security.

On July 23, the court in Lahore ordered to send Dua Zehra to Karachi while announcing its verdict in a case related to transferring the girl to the Child Protection Bureau.

The district court announced its verdict in a plea related to transferring Dua Zehra to the Child Protection Bureau (CPB) instead of keeping her at Dar-ul-Aman.