Our Staff Reporter

Dua Zehra shifted to Child Protection Bureau in Karachi

KARACHI – Dua Zehra on Sunday, has been transferred to Karachi from Lahore and shifted to Child Protection Bureau Karachi.

According to the Lahore court’s decision, Dua Zehra has been transferred to Karachi and shifted to Child Protection Bureau (CPB) Karachi. Dua will be presented in the trial court on August 1, 2022.

The Child Protection Bureau has said that the 17-year-old is being kept in foolproof security.

On July 23, the court in Lahore ordered to send Dua Zehra to Karachi while announcing its verdict in a case related to transferring the girl to the Child Protection Bureau.

The district court announced its verdict in a plea related to transferring Dua Zehra to the Child Protection Bureau (CPB) instead of keeping her at Dar-ul-Aman.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Sri Lanka post 315-6 on day-one of second Test against Pakistan

Newspaper

Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in World Championships javelin final

Newspaper

U-13 Golf Coaching Camp concludes at Royal Palm

Newspaper

Omar, Yashal hope to make presence felt in US Junior Amateurs

Newspaper

Unbeaten Pakistan women team finishes second in tri-series

Newspaper

5th Zalmi Madarsa League begins today

Newspaper

Wasim Akram joins Mirpur Royals as mentor for KPL2

Entertainment

Marvel unveils Black Panther 2 and more Avengers

Entertainment

Girls Aloud race for late Sarah Harding in Hyde Park

Entertainment

‘Adele’s highly anticipated Las Vegas residency to begin in November’

1 of 1,659

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More