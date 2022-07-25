Eastbay Expressway bridges save Gwadar from sinking

ISLAMABAD – Amidst flash flood criticality spelling disaster in many parts of Gwadar, three bridges of Eastbay Expressway, one of CPEC’s modern roads, have saved the eastern part of the coastal city from sheer sinking.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, they have prevented many casualties and destruction to residential and commercial infrastructure. At the stretch of the over 19km long state-of-the-art Eastbay Expressway, the opening of the three bridges played a role of water outlets, allowing torrential rainwater to flow downward to sea.

Imam Bukhsh Bozenjo, who worked as a project director of Eastbay Expressway from the side of Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) told Gwadar Pro that if these three bridges (underpasses) were not assimilated into the final construction design of Eastbay Expressway in collaboration with Chinese engineers, the eastern part of Gwadar would be inundated completely, causing death toll, catastrophic destruction to homes and infrastructures.

Mohsin Baloch named them “bridge of lives” while talking to Gwadar Pro during a survey of the area. “We are saved and credit goes to China for furnishing the favor,” he added. These bridges are around 30 meters high and 45 meters wide.

As per Gwadar topography, it has a sunken nature in the center that makes it very vulnerable for accumulation of water when it rains.

Since the centre of Gwadar is lower-lying than the surrounding areas, water does not naturally drift away from the area. Nevertheless, water keeps flowing inward and causes water collection.

At least three bridges of Eastbay expressway have fixed the issue in the eastern part of Gwadar that starts from Fish Harbour and ends at Coast Guard.

If looked back in history, when rainy spells used to lash out at Gwadar, tide of sea used to inflict damage to boats and houses. Now with barrier board and 4.34km anti-wave breast wall to make the 4.34km revetment, the embankment is saved from onslaughts of sea waves.