‘Encroachments to be removed to restore beauty of Khanewal city’

KHANEWAL – In order to restore the beauty of the city, the encroachments will be removed without any discrimination, the flow of traffic will be restored in the city and surrounding areas and people will be facilitated in their movement.

Help the administration to make the urban city beautiful and ideal. These views were expressed by Assistant Commissioner Saifullah Javaid. Saifullah Javaid met with the delegation of senior Working Journalist Forum, which met him under the leadership of Anjum Bashir Ahmed, including senior journalist Qulzam Bashir Ahmad, Ch Khalid Mehmood, Adnan Saeed Ch and Mujtba Khan.

AC Saifullah said that according to the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid, a grand operation has been started by creating a master plan to eliminate encroachments throughout the city and this operation will be done indiscriminately in all markets, squares, intersections and alleys. The writ of administration will be established in any case, he said.

He further informed the delegation that the business leaders have been taken on board in order to eliminate the encroachments and on their suggestions they have been given time to remove all the encroachments automatically within three days. Saifullah Javaid appealed to the citizens and businessmen through the media that they should assist the administration in removing encroachments from the city to restore its original beauty and provide transportation facilities to the people as due to increasing encroachments, citizens would have to face difficulty in going to shopping, schools, colleges and offices.

Rather, the free flow of traffic is also adversely affected. The delegation gave several suggestions for the improvement of the city, which were welcomed by the Assistant Commissioner.