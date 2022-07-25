News Desk

Faryal Talpur directs PPP workers to stand by rain-hit people

Pakistan People’s Party Women’s Wing Chief Faryal Talpur directed the party leaders and workers to remain active across Sindh and establish relief camps in low-lying areas.

According to sources, Faryal Talpur issued directives to utilize all-out resources to provide the rain-hit people with relief.

Rains have wreaked havoc in Sindh and KP. Sindh is the worst hit by the recent flooding. The government announced a holiday on Monday while the university of Karachi has put off exams.

Faryal Talpur laid stress on extending help to the victims saying that all the PPP members must stand by the people in this crucial situation.

No stone will be left unturned to provide the rain-hit people with relief, she added.

