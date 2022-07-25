Fawad claims PML-N will begin speaking against army in next few days

Islamabad – PTI leadere Fawad Chaudhry alleged on Sunday that PML-N “had begun to speak against the judiciary, and over the next few days, it will begin speaking against the army too.”

He further alleged the PML-N “feels it has made a big mistake by aligning itself with the establishment against Imran Khan” and now the party’s vice- president Maryam Nawaz will “seek to push an anti-establishment narrative”. “The flaw in this scheme is that the people are no longer those of the 1990s and the competition is with Imran Khan,” Chaudhry said. The PML-N leader chalked up the institutions being “stuck in a vortex” to the mistakes of their leaders. “Had they stayed within their limits this would not have happened, but anyway, the PML-N will now target institutions,” he said.

Chaudhry censured the party for what he characterised as oscillating between two narratives depending on the situation.

“They were brought into being by the establishment and the brothers decided that one will do pro-establishment politics, whereas the other will sell an anti-establishment narrative. When one narrative failed, they sought to push the other. This formula is also being transferred to the next generation,” he alleged.