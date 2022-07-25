Agencies

Four TM officials held for embezzling salaries

SARGODHA – Anti-corruption Establishment Sargodha division claimed on Sunday to have arrested  four Municipal officers on the charge of embezzling salaries of twenty sanitary workers  in Kundian.

According to official sources, minority councilor town committee Kundian Hameed Gill submitted an application to Regional Director ACE Sargodha division Asma Ejaz Cheema alleging that Municipal administrator Munir Ahmed Jafri, Chief Officer Hamid Raza and

Finance Officer Shaane Ahmed had received Rs 228,860 from head office for the disbursement of salaries among twenty sanitary workers but they died not pay salaries to sanitary workers.

Taking action on the application, Asma Ejaz referred the case to ACE circle officer

Adnan Hayder for inquiry. In the inquiry report, Sanitary Supervisor, Raza Muhammad and three Municipal officials found guilty. The ACE team have arrested the officials and recovered the embezzled amount from them.

