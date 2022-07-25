INP

Free medical camp for transgender persons organised

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC)’s Social Affairs Society (SAS), in collaboration with Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH), arranged a free medical camp near Bari Imam in Islamabad for transgender persons, who are the most neglected community. A large number of transgender persons benefitted from the medical camp where screening for diabetes and hypertension alongside vision checkup and BMI was provided. Consultations for general diseases and free medicines were also provided to everyone coming to the medical camp. The participants were educated about the preventive measures and health lifestyle to maintain good health. Other than transgender persons, some underprivileged people also attended the camp to avail free medical facilities and they were guided about healthy habits and diets.
The beneficiaries were glad to see such a useful step taken by ANTH and IMDC for them. They thanked the hospital and the college management and students, and expressed their wish to have more such medical camps on a regular basis.
Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of Communication at ANTH, told media on the occasion that the hospital provides world class health facilities to everyone at affordable prices and with the camps like this the hospital reaches out to underprivileged communities to deliver quality care at their doorstep free of cost.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Sri Lanka post 315-6 on day-one of second Test against Pakistan

Newspaper

Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in World Championships javelin final

Newspaper

U-13 Golf Coaching Camp concludes at Royal Palm

Newspaper

Omar, Yashal hope to make presence felt in US Junior Amateurs

Newspaper

Unbeaten Pakistan women team finishes second in tri-series

Newspaper

5th Zalmi Madarsa League begins today

Newspaper

Wasim Akram joins Mirpur Royals as mentor for KPL2

Entertainment

Marvel unveils Black Panther 2 and more Avengers

Entertainment

Girls Aloud race for late Sarah Harding in Hyde Park

Entertainment

‘Adele’s highly anticipated Las Vegas residency to begin in November’

1 of 3,198

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More