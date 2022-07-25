Free medical camp for transgender persons organised

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC)’s Social Affairs Society (SAS), in collaboration with Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH), arranged a free medical camp near Bari Imam in Islamabad for transgender persons, who are the most neglected community. A large number of transgender persons benefitted from the medical camp where screening for diabetes and hypertension alongside vision checkup and BMI was provided. Consultations for general diseases and free medicines were also provided to everyone coming to the medical camp. The participants were educated about the preventive measures and health lifestyle to maintain good health. Other than transgender persons, some underprivileged people also attended the camp to avail free medical facilities and they were guided about healthy habits and diets.

The beneficiaries were glad to see such a useful step taken by ANTH and IMDC for them. They thanked the hospital and the college management and students, and expressed their wish to have more such medical camps on a regular basis.

Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of Communication at ANTH, told media on the occasion that the hospital provides world class health facilities to everyone at affordable prices and with the camps like this the hospital reaches out to underprivileged communities to deliver quality care at their doorstep free of cost.