Girls Aloud race for late Sarah Harding in Hyde Park

LONDON – Hundreds of people, including three members of Girls Aloud, have gathered in Hyde Park to take part in a memorial run for Sarah Harding. The singer, 39, died in September, a year after revealing she had breast cancer. Bandmates Nicola Roberts, Cheryl and Nadine Coyle were at the Race For Life For Sarah, a 5k Cancer Research run. A huge pink-clad crowd took part in London, and others, including Kimberley Walsh, joined in remotely. Cheryl, who was previously known with the surnames Tweedy, Cole and Fernandez-Versini, said she still cannot quite believe the death of her bandmate. “It doesn’t feel like she’s gone at all. To be honest, I’ve never experienced or anticipated this grief. Nicola Roberts spoke of Harding’s “electric” personality: “Sarah’s energy was like a firework so I feel like that huge difference in energy when she’s not there.

“I think that for us right now, we don’t feel like Girls Aloud. We don’t feel like a band without Sarah. She, like I said just now, she was such a huge part of our energy that it doesn’t feel like that.”

Nadine Coyle said she was “in denial” about bandmate Sarah Harding’s illness: “This time last year we were actually hanging out.

“We all met up last year. She was there and we were talking and she didn’t even seem that sick.

“I was in denial the entire time and was the friend that was ‘Oh, it’s gonna be all right’, you know, I was completely in denial right up until the day she passed.”