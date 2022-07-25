Govt allocates Rs100m to advance Balochistan Toposheets’ Geological Mapping Project

QUETTA – The government allocated funds amounting to Rs100 million, during the current fiscal year, to advance an ongoing project of the Petroleum Divi­sion for the geological mapping of 50 Toposheets of ‘outcrop area’ to identify minerals potential in Balochistan prov­ince. Last year, an amount of Rs 30 mil­lion had been allocated for the project under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22).

“Under the project, 50 geological mappings of Toposheets of Outcrop Area, out of 354 unmapped Toposheets of Balochistan, are being carried out. The geological maps provide a bird’s eye view of the surface and (subsur­face) distribution of various types of rocks and economic minerals that are found in a particular region,” accord­ing to an official document available with APP. Through the mapping, the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) wanted to maintain a database for fu­ture exploration of the occurrences of metallic and non-metallic minerals po­tential, dimension stones, aggregates and limestone reserves for the indus­try. “These maps are essential for all fu­ture detailed geologi­cal works including, minerals’ exploration, civil engineering, soil surveys, land use, town planning, groundwater, earthquake hazards; environmental geology and soil conservation projects,” the GSP said in the project detail. Worldwide experience suggests that geologi­cal maps of 1:50,000 scale provide the most useful information and meet the basic require­ments of the major­ity of the demands, involving research in ‘stratigraphy’, structure & tectonics, sample collection for laboratory studies, min­eral evaluation and identification of promising areas for further explora­tion of natural resources. According to the document, the total outcrop area of Balochistan is 335,360 square kilometer (524 Toposheets) out of which 108,800 sq. km (170 Toposheets) have been mapped and pub­lished on a 1:50,000 scale and the maps are available. The promis­ing mineral potential outcrop area would be mapped under this project, following which its gained expe­rience would be used in mapping the rest of the outcrop area. “This project will help map the outcrop area in detail on a 1:50,000 scale and maintain a database for future ex­ploration of the occurrences of metal­lic and non-metallic mineral potential, dimension stones, aggregates and lime­stone reserves for the industry in tar­geted potential areas of Balochistan,” the GSP said in the document. For the last fiscal year, the GSP had set the tar­get to fill the posts for the project, col­lect and review technical data, perform geological mapping of 16 Toposheets, measure 32 ‘stratigraphic’ sections, collect field rock samples, do chemi­cal analysis and petrographic studies besides the digitization of geological maps. The information collected after geological mapping and laboratory testing of rock samples would generate a database for interpretation to lead the individual occurrences of mineral reserves and other natural resources. The studies would provide a platform for the exploration of mineral resourc­es by using other geoscientific investi­gations like geophysical surveys and geochemical studies followed by drill­ing operations and contribute consid­erably towards the development of the