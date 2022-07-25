Hamza moves SC over full court bench formation

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Monday filed a petition in Supreme Court to form a full court bench on the Punjab Chief Minister plea filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Appeals of deviant members against the Election Commission are also requested to be heard with a ruling case.

In the petition, it has been prayed that the ruling of Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari is correct. The Election Commission declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s letter of instructions against defecting members valid.

While it has also been pleaded that the letter by PML-Q head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is also according to the law and constitution.