Hashoo Hunar Association signs MoU with B-TEVTA to train youth

ISLAMABAD PR – To train the youth of Balochistan in technical and vocational education, the Hashoo Hunar Association (HHA) has joined hands with Balochistan Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (B-TEVTA).

In this regard, an MoU was signed between Nawabzada Gohram Khan Bugti, Advisor to CM/Minister for Labour & Manpower/Chairman B-TEVTA, and Ms. Ayesha Khan, CEO, HHA/Country Director, Hashoo Foundation/Chief Sustainability Officer, Hashoo Group.

The MoU is aimed at implementing the internationally approved CBT system by HHA focusing on hospitality management and tourism trades. The event was attended by Zahoor Ahmed, Head of Balochistan TEVTA, and Maqbool Ahmed, Assistant Director, SDP/B-TEVTA, along with M. A. Bawany, Vice Chairman, Hashoo Group; Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group; Ms Khalida Bibi, Director Programs, HF & HHA; Ramzan Sheikh, Director Operations, HF&HHA, and Ms Mahwish Afridi, Head of Strategic Support Unit, Hashoo Foundation.

HHA, the training arm of Hashoo Foundation, carries forward the sustainable development vision of Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman, Hashoo Group and Chairman, Hashoo Foundation. The organizational mission of HHA is to empower people for inclusive development through skills enhancement to further help them in their self-employment and career opportunities.

B-TEVTA is an organization established under the B-TEVTA Act, 2011, responsible to provide and promote technical education and vocational training for the youth of Balochistan, that helps them along career paths or alternatively, facilitates them with entire career changes.