Heavy rain leaves Karachi submerged

Karachi has been submerged in water after a heavy rain in the city.

The city roads are presenting the look of rivers as there is water everywhere in the city.

The University Road, Hassan Square, NIPA, University of Karachi, Safoora and other areas have been inundated with rainwater.

The rainwater has also seeped into the houses in Municipality A-25 and City Railway Colony.

The situation has turned worse from bad in Block 11, Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The sewage system has become dysfunctional; the sewerage lines have overflowed.

The biggest vegetable market of Karachi has also submerged in water.

The nullahs in North Nazimabad, Block M, have also overflowed, making the roads present the look of a pond.

The rainwater has also accumulated outside the Sindh High Court and the Sindh Assembly.

The rainwater has also entered the building of Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Earlier on Sunday, four people were killed and many others injured in Karachi after the second spell of torrential monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the port city.