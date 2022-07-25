Heavy rains lash different parts of country, three die

| 50 houses, mini-power stations swept away as flash floods wreak havoc in Upper Kohistan: Downpours damage infrastructure in Peshawar | PM assures Sindh CM of providing all possible aid | Sindh govt declares holiday in Karachi, Hyderabad today.

Islamabad/Karachi/Peshawar/QUETTA – Heavy rains lashed different parts of the country on Sunday causing damage to lives and property of people with Met Department predicting more heavy showers in next couple of days.

In Upper Kohistan, flash floods triggered by heavy rains caused massive destruction in Kandia tehsil on Sunday as at least 50 houses and mini-power stations were washed away, an official said.

The flooding coincides with heavy rains in Chitral and Peshawar, where one person died and two were injured in the last 24 hours, according to the PDMA.

Revenue Officer Muhammad Riaz said around 50 houses were swept away in floods in Upper Kohistan, adding that he had constituted five teams that have been dispatched to the affected areas for relief work and the assessment of losses.

A local activist said a large number of cattle were also killed, while water supply systems in four villages — Dansh, Berti, Jashoi and Dangoi — were damaged, though fortunately, families managed to evacuate before the floods reached the villages. Another Kandia resident, Aziz Khan, said the suspension of electricity and water supply had “put the entire area in trouble”.

Dassu headquarters Assistant Commissioner Hafiz Waqar Ahmad said that some heavy machines of the Dassu hydropower project also came under rubble dislodged by flooding at Uchar Nala, however, the losses were not significant. Uchar Nala is some 30km away from Kandia.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said at least one person died and two were injured due to heavy rains in Peshawar in the last 24 hours.

The PDMA said 23 houses were partially damaged while 14 houses were completely damaged in the provincial capital.

Similarly, several houses were swept away in the Upper Chitral’s Boni area due to flash floods caused by heavy rainfall. The PDMA said areas of Lower Chitral were also affected by the rains. Tehsil Chairman Chitral Shehzada Aman said that the Garam Chashma Road was closed for traffic due to landslides, adding that the floodwater also damaged houses in Gobor and Daneed villages.

A road clearance operation is also underway at various points in Chitral. Meanwhile, at least one man died on Sunday as moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of Karachi with more downpours expected over the next 48 hours.

In view of heavy rains in Karachi and its aftermath in the form of urban flooding, the Sindh government has decided to announce a public holiday on Monday (today).

Taking to Twitter, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab wrote that aside from Karachi, there will be a public holiday in Hyderabad too because of the rains. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday in a message to the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the federal government would provide all possible support to the provincial government in this difficult situation.

The prime minister also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to fully assist the provincial governments and the departments concerned. Meanwhile, NDMA chairman contacted the Sindh authorities following directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said Authority’s spokesperson, adding that they discussed situation after recent rains.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that body of a 40-year-old man was brought from the city’s Lea Market near Memon Masjid to Civil Hospital Karachi.

In the latest weather advisory issued on Sunday, the PMD said strong monsoon currents “continually penetrate in Sindh since last night” and would prevail till July 26-27. “Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind/thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls (extremely heavy at times) are likely in Sindh districts and Karachi from Sunday to July 26-27,” the PMD said.

The department warned that heavy rainfall could result in urban flooding/waterlogging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad and other areas during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, different parts of Punjab also experienced light to heavy rains on Sunday inundating many low-lying areas.

In Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, heavy showers damaged 50 houses and boy drowned in a lake. According to Met Office, “Strong winds may damage vulnerable and loose structures. Persistent heavy spell over Khuzdar, Lasbela, Hub and along Kirthar Range may create pressure on Hub Dam and flash Flooding in Dadu and Jamshoro districts.”