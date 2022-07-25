Heirs of flood victims receive compensation cheques in Lakki Marwat

Lakki marwat – Assistant commissioner Tariq Mehmood handed over compensation cheques to the heirs of flood victims in Lakki Marwat and Betanni tribal subdivision on Sunday.

It is worth to mention that Asmatullah and Ihsanullah were drowned in the river on July 14. The divers of the rescue service pulled the body of Asmatullah out of the river the same day however they took three days to recover body of Ihsanullah near Wanda Fateh Khan. The deceased belonged to Michenkhel locality of Lakki Marwat city. In Betanni tribal subdivision, flash floods had swept away Muhammad Iqbal (50), and Baitun Nisa (8 on July 21.

Assistant commissioner Tariq Mehmood visited the houses of flood victims in Lakki city and gave away compensation cheques to their heirs.

Additional deputy commissioner Tariqullah along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Awais Khan handed over compensation cheques to the heirs of flood victims in the tribal subdivision.

The administration officials also offered condolences with the members of bereaved families and assured them that the government would extend all-out support and assistance to them.

Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar along with assistant commissioner also visited the flood-affected areas to examine rehabilitation and relief activities. He met the people affected by rain and flood and assured them that administration would every possible help to them.

He directed the concerned authorities to repair damaged roads and put in place all resources to facilitate people in difficult time.