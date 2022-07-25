Judiciary should take up all cases against leadership of PML-N, PTI: Talal Ch

FAISALABAD – Former State Minister Muhammad Talal Chaudhry and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has demanded that the full bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan should hear the party cases.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said, “We are being meted out step-motherly treatment, which is against the fundamentals of justice provision.” He said that various cases against Imran Khan were pending a decision including the foreign funding case. He said, “We have full confidence in judiciary, which should take up all cases against the leadership of PML-N, PTI and other parties.”

The former minister said that the PML-N had launched mega uplift programmes including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and everyone was aware of the party services for the country and the people of Pakistan. He said that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for “not receiving salary from his son” whereas, on the other hand, the mega scandals linked with Imran Khan including foreign funding case were pending for long. He said Imran Khan was in the habit of hurling threats at the state institutions to get favourable decisions from them, he said.

Talal Chaudhry said that Chaudhry Shujaat was lauded when he favoured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stance, but he was declared ‘dishonest’ by the party when he favoured the PML-N candidate.

10 tested COVID-19

positive in Faisalabad

As many as 10 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 501 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 120 while 28,556 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 3 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 117 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.