JUI-F to become party in petition related to Punjab CM election

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday announced becoming a party in Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s petition against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in chief minister’s election. Addressing a press conference flanked by party leaders including Akram Khan Durrani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, he said that the JUI-F would move a petition in the Supreme Court to make it a party in the case regarding Punjab CM election. He called for the constitution of a full court bench of the apex court for hearing the petition filed against the deputy speaker Punjab Assembly in Supreme Court, Lahore Registry in the wee hours of Saturday. He said that party chief had the final authority to decide the issues related to his political party and all other office-bearers were only his (the party chief’s) subordinates. “A party leader directs his parliamentary party despite not being a member, however, a new discussion has been started that only parliamentary leader has the authority to lead the party in assembly.” He said that Parvez Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi had comprehended the contents of the letter written by Chaudhry Shujat Hussain to deputy speaker and acceded imminent defeat to his father in the elections of coveted CM’s slot.