Kidnapped child recovered

KASUR – Police recovered a child after a few hours of his kidnap from Manga Mandi on Sunday. Police said on Sunday that two-and-a-half-months-old Ghulam Sarwar went missing from his house in Mohalla Baghichi, Mustafabad.

The parents reported the matter to Mustafaabad police which on the direction of DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, cordoned off the area, and with the help of CCTV footage, traced the missing boy from Manga Mangi area.  The police have arrested the accused identified as Samira Bibi.

During the interrogation, the accused told the police that she did not have any child, because of which she kidnapped the child.

Police reunited the child with his parents.

Further investigation was underway.

