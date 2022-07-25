KP minister urges LG authorities to focus on improving water supply

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Sunday called upon the authorities of local bodies to immediately and strictly implement the instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan regarding the improvement of water supply and sanitation facilities in the entire province.

Presiding over a meeting at the Local Government Secretariat Peshawar, Faisal Amin Gandapur called for undertaking separate surveys of the private possession of some tube wells installed with government resources and repairs of the damaged and non-functional tube wells on emergency basis.

The meeting was attended besides others by Secretary LGRDD Syed Zaheerul Islam Shah, heads of other concerned local bodies, sections and departments. Suggestions and recommendations for more functionality of the TMAs, WSSCs and area development authorities were also taken into stock and necessary decisions were taken as well on the occasion.

The minister also made it clear that all anomalies should be rectified forthwith otherwise strictest action will be taken against the responsible senior officers.

He said that the Chief Minister has also taken notice of such complaints which show poor performance on the part of some municipal authorities, so all such officers should change their attitude and perform their duties diligently, otherwise, he cautioned, they must be ready for disciplinary action.

However, the minister expressed satisfaction over the overall performance of the municipal authorities and expressed the confidence that all municipal employees will consider themselves humble servants instead of the rulers of the people and will adopt the golden rule of self-accountability which was taught to us by our Prophet (PBUH) from the very beginning.

The minister also directed the authorities concerned to make the distribution system of water supply schemes more transparent and integrated and also prepare comprehensive data of all tube wells built with government resources.