Staff Reporter

Minister reviews rain situation in Latifabad

HYDERABAD – Irrigation Minister Sindh Jam Khan Shoro on Sunday visited different areas of Hyderabad city after the rain and inspected the drainage system. Jam Khan Shoro visited Latifabad Unit 2, 11, Qasimabad, Thandi Sarak, Shehbaz Building and other areas and reviewed the situation after the rain. Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and officers of related departments were also with the provincial minister on this occasion. The provincial minister issued drainage instructions to the district administration and the staff of all relevant institutions. The provincial minister directed the officers of the district administration and related departments to ensure drainage from all areas of the city, including the low-lying areas. Availability of all relevant staff and machinery in Hyderabad should also be ensured during monsoons, Jam Khan stressed.

 

 

