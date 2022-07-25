Mobile phones import declines 4.19pc in FY2022

ISLAMABAD – The import of mobile phones has witnessed a decrease of 4.19 percent during the fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan imported mobile phones worth the $1978.654 million during July-June (2021-22) as compared to the imports of $2065.166 million during July-June (2020-21), showing a decline of 4.19 percent, according to the PBS . Meanwhile on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also witnessed a decline of 84.26 percent during the month of June 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The import of mobile phones during June 2022 was recorded at $32.221 million against the exports of $204.677 million in June 2021. On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones decreased by 76.52 percent during June 2022, as compared to the imports of $137.213 million during May 2022, according to the data. It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s total merchandise exports increased by 25.64 percent during the fiscal year under review.

The merchandize exports during July-June (2021-22) were recorded at $31.792 billion as compared to the exports of $25.304 billion during July- June (2020-21), the PBS reported.

On the other hand, the merchandize imports went up by 42.21 percent from $56.380 billion last year to $80.177 billion during the period under review.