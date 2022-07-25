Monsoon rain spell claims four lives in Karachi

Four people were killed and many others injured in Karachi on Sunday when the second spell of torrential monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the port city, flooding residential and commercial areas, killing and injuring people, damaging properties and disrupting the power and telecommunication system.

A teenage boy, identified as Zia, was electrocuted in the Liaquatabad area. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The family said he received an electric shock from a service mast.

A man, who is yet to be identified, died of electrocution in Surjani Town. Police said the deceased received an electric shock from the snapped electricity wires. A 40-year-old man, identified as Shan Hussain, was electrocuted near the Memon Masjid in the limits of Kharadar police station. His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center.

Meanwhile, a couple and their two kids were injured as the roof of their house collapsed in Korangi.

A couple and their two minor children were wounded after a wall of their house collapsed on them in Baldia Town within the limits of Saeedabad police station.

Police and rescuers reached the property took the family to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. They were later identified as 35-year-old Nadeem, his wife Pathani, two year-old-son Krishna and daughter Samina, 5.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday released the rainfall data of Karachi since the morning. According to the data, Quaidabad received the heaviest rainfall, measuring 86.5mm.

After Quaidabad, the areas of the port city of Saddar and Gulshan-e-Hadeed each got 62mm of rain.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Masroor and Keamari recorded 54mm of rainfall, while Orangi Town recorded 49.5mm.

According to the Met Office, the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) recorded 44.3mm, North Karachi 39mm, Korangi 36.4mm, Nazimabad 36mm, PAF Faisal Base 35.5mm, Saadi Town 33.7mm, Gadap 29.2mm, Gulshan Mimar 28.4mm, Old Airport 27mm, and Jinnah Terminal 26.4mm of rain.

“Intermittent showers are expected to continue till 12pm tomorrow,” forecast the PDM. It said the current spell of monsoon rain was likely to continue for the next three days. The weather department warned that the heavy rainfall may cause flooding and waterlogging in the city’s low-lying areas.

Public holiday in Karachi, Hyderabad

In view of flooding, the Sindh government announced a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on Monday (today).

Taking to Twitter, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab wrote that apart from Karachi, there will be a public holiday in Hyderabad too because of the rain.

“Due to heavy rainfall which is expected to continue even tomorrow, the Sindh government has decided to declare Monday, the 25th of July, as a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions,” tweeted Wahab.