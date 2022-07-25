More rain with wind, thundershower likely in Punjab

LAHORE – More rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 12 hours. However, scattered heavy falls are likely in south Punjab, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Balochistan while very heavy falls in Sindh. Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi and Gilgit twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-two, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade. According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower and isolated heavy falls in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh sixteen and Anantnag nineteen degree centigrade.