MPs received no directions by PML-Q head over CM poll voting: Moonis

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi on Monday said that his party MPAs did not receive any direction from the party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

While talking to media in Islamabad, he said that nine of the party MPAs of Punjab Assembly are with him and they have come to testify that they did not receive any written or verbal instruction from Shujaat Hussain. While he said that the tenth member Pervaiz Elahi, who is in Lahore is also connected with them on a video link.

Moonis also said that we also have Chaudhary Shujaat’s niece Basma Bibi with us who is also an MPA and lives next to his house, she also testifies that she did not receive any instruction from him.

On July 22, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly took out a letter from his pocket claiming that it is from the PML-Q supremo. As per Dost Mazari, in the letter, Shujaat directed his party MPAs not to vote Pervaiz Elahi and vote Hamza Shahbaz for Punjab Chief minister-ship.

