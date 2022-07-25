News Desk

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian defense minister

Pakistan has completely rejected and strongly condemned the unwarranted and totally unacceptable comments made by the Indian defense minister at a recent event in Jammu.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the Indian minister in his remarks distorted the well-established historical facts about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, levelled baseless allegations and hurled threats against Pakistan.

He said this is not the first time that a senior Indian politician has tried to cast aspersions on the legitimate, indigenous and just freedom struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

However, he said provocative statements by Indian political figures cannot alter reality.

The spokesperson said India needs a reminder from history that the Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute that remains on the agenda of the United Nations and its solution lies in the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He said Pakistan will always continue to lend all possible support to the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle to attain their right to self-determination.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

SC resumes hearing Pervez Elahi’s petition on CM Punjab election

National

Hamza moves SC over full court bench formation

Lahore

Ch Shujaat, Fazlur Rehman discuss political situation over call

Headlines

CM Punjab polls: SC bans entry of political leaders, ministers

Islamabad

PPP files petition to become party in Punjab CM election case

Lahore

Imran’s facilitators must stop irrelevant intervention in politics: Saad Rafique

Entertainment

Pakistani celebrities await ‘fair’ ruling post Hamza’s ‘temporary’ victory

National

Three people cannot decide country’s fate: Bilawal Bhutto

Karachi

Heavy rain leaves Karachi submerged

National

Man kills aunt for ‘honour’ in Shikarpur

1 of 10,237

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More