Pakistan condemns Indian minister’s remarks on IIOJK

ISLAMABAD    –    Pakistan has completely rejected and strongly condemned the unwarranted and totally unacceptable comments made by the Indian Defence Minister at a recent event in Jammu.

The Minister in his remarks had distorted the well-established historical facts about the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, levelled baseless allegations and hurled threats against Pakistan.

This is not the first time that a senior Indian politician has tried to cast aspersions on the legitimate, indigenous and just freedom struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), said the Foreign Office in a statement issued here yesterday.

However, provocative statements by Indian political figures cannot alter the reality of IIOJK, the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

He said that India would be well advised to introspect as to why, despite imposing draconian laws, holding the entire Valley under military siege for decades, imprisoning thousands of innocent Kashmiris and their true representatives and wanton killing of over 100,000 Kashmiris, India has not been able to smother the flame of freedom from the heart of Kashmiris.

According to him, India needs a reminder from history that the Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute that remains on the agenda of the United Nations and its solution lies in the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

