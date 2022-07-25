Party head will also have to listen to parliamentary party’s opinion: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, while hearing a petition related to the recently held Punjab chief minister’s re-election, remarked on Monday that the party head “will also have to listen to the parliamentary party’s opinion”.

He made the remarks during the hearing of a petition filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi challenging Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari’s decision in the chief minister’s re-election last week, which led to Hamza Shahbaz’s victory.

During the re-election, Mazari had decided against counting the votes of 10 PML-Q lawmakers, which were cast in Elahi’s favor, citing a letter written by PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in which he had instructed them to vote for Hamza instead.

A three-member bench, comprising Justices Bandial, Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar are hearing the petition. During the previous hearing on Saturday, they had allowed Hamza — who was re-elected on July 22 — to remain “trustee” chief minister till Monday (today).