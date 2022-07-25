Past in Perspective

Have you ever seen a world fall to its knees?
Watch, and learn.
–Ob Nixilis

Carrom has been played for almost 200 years and there have been similar games being played throughout the world. Many believed that it originated in India but it has also been linked to Portugal and Burma. The game has no written record but it’s popularity goes to show just how popular it has become throughout the course of years, becoming a culture in and of itself. It is part of the family tree of billiards and the shuffle board which explains why it became so popular so fast; people already had a sense of how to play it. There are some who believe that Carrom was invented by the Maharaja to impress the British colonials and this would explain the fact that it is so similar to other games. However, there is no evidence of this historical trajectory.

