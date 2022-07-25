PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari leaves for Dubai

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has left for Dubai in the wee hours of Monday.

According to sources, Asif Zardari left Karachi from Jinnah International Airport for Dubai on the Emirates Airlines flight EK-603 where he is scheduled to stay for few days.

Sources also informed that the PPP co-chairman will return to Pakistan after a short stay in Dubai.

On the other hand, opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the sudden departure of Asif Zardari to Dubai will raise several questions. He said that Asif Zardari suddenly left for Dubai where he may take fresh instructions from his foreign masters.

Criticizing the PPP co-chairman, he said that the former president left for Dubai at a time when the entire Sindh province is affected by monsoon rains.