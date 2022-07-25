PR starts rehabilitation work on Quetta-Bostan track

QUETTA – Pakistan Railways (PR) has started rehabilitation work of 33.50-kilometer track ‘through sleeper renewal’ between Quetta-Bostan and Quetta-Chaman section. “The track will not only facilitate the passengers, but also connect three major cit­ies of the province,” an official source in the Min­istry of Railways told APP. He said railway net­work in Balochistan province mainly consisted of Quetta Division having Dera Allah Yar Sibi-Quetta, Quetta-Chaman, Sibi-Khost, Spezend-Dalbandin-Taftan, Bostan-Zhob which were closed for the last 15 years. He said there were two passenger trains namely Jaffer Express (40Up, 39 Down) and Chaman Passenger (349Up, 350 Down) op­erating in Balochistan while no stations had been closed during the last 15 years in Quetta division. He said the overall length of the railway track in Balochistan was 1470.36 kilometer including the closed Bostan-Zhob section. “The most of the track is more than one hundred year old and on certain stretches, engineering speed restrictions have been imposed due to deferred maintenance and owing to resource constraints,” he said