APP

President calls for women participation in business

ISLAMABAD    –    President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said Pakistan ranked very poor on gender parity and the businessmen could promote female members of their families in business by ensuring good security for them. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Pakistan ranks very poor on gender parity. All business houses promote male progeny. Where are their wives, daughters & daughter in laws? In their own environment they can ensure no harassment & good security.” “Bibi Khadija was business women. Why do we continue with a misogynist culture?” he asked.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Sri Lanka post 315-6 on day-one of second Test against Pakistan

Newspaper

Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in World Championships javelin final

Newspaper

U-13 Golf Coaching Camp concludes at Royal Palm

Newspaper

Omar, Yashal hope to make presence felt in US Junior Amateurs

Newspaper

Unbeaten Pakistan women team finishes second in tri-series

Newspaper

5th Zalmi Madarsa League begins today

Newspaper

Wasim Akram joins Mirpur Royals as mentor for KPL2

Entertainment

Marvel unveils Black Panther 2 and more Avengers

Entertainment

Girls Aloud race for late Sarah Harding in Hyde Park

Entertainment

‘Adele’s highly anticipated Las Vegas residency to begin in November’

1 of 11,019

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More