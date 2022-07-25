President calls for women participation in business

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said Pakistan ranked very poor on gender parity and the businessmen could promote female members of their families in business by ensuring good security for them. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Pakistan ranks very poor on gender parity. All business houses promote male progeny. Where are their wives, daughters & daughter in laws? In their own environment they can ensure no harassment & good security.” “Bibi Khadija was business women. Why do we continue with a misogynist culture?” he asked.