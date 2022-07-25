Punjab cabinet formation renews memory of PML-N attack on SC: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice-president and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that Punjab cabinet formation has renewed the memory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) attack on the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In his message on the social media website Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry wrote that at that time retired judge Rafiq Tarar divided the Supreme Court by distributing the briefcases and today the same family is being used again against this institution.

Fawad Chaudhry further wrote in his tweet that the attack on the Supreme Court by the PML-N should be severely crushed.