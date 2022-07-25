News Desk

Punjab cabinet formation renews memory of PML-N attack on SC: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice-president and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that Punjab cabinet formation has renewed the memory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) attack on the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In his message on the social media website Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry wrote that at that time retired judge Rafiq Tarar divided the Supreme Court by distributing the briefcases and today the same family is being used again against this institution.

Fawad Chaudhry further wrote in his tweet that the attack on the Supreme Court by the PML-N should be severely crushed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Party head will also have to listen to parliamentary party’s opinion: CJP

Islamabad

MPs received no directions by PML-Q head over CM poll voting: Moonis

National

Zardari will return soon: Spokesperson Bilawal House

Islamabad

SC resumes hearing Pervez Elahi’s petition on CM Punjab election

National

Hamza moves SC over full court bench formation

Lahore

Ch Shujaat, Fazlur Rehman discuss political situation over call

Islamabad

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian defense minister

Headlines

CM Punjab polls: SC bans entry of political leaders, ministers

Islamabad

PPP files petition to become party in Punjab CM election case

Lahore

Imran’s facilitators must stop irrelevant intervention in politics: Saad Rafique

1 of 10,237

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More