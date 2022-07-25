APP

Rain-related incidents claim two lives, 5 injured in KP

Peshawar – Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday reported two people died and five others injured in rain-related incidents during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

15 houses were also destroyed completely while 35 were damaged partially. District administration and field staff of the revenue department in D I Khan reached the rain-affected areas along with machinery.

PDMA has distributed relief goods among the rain-affected people in Khyber, Bajaur, D I Khan and Kohistan Upper districts while operation for the reopening of closed roads in Chitral and other districts was in progress.

It said that on the directives of the provincial government, PDMA, district administration and other concerned agencies have been put on alert while district administration has also been directed to make estimation of losses and provision of all possible assistance to the affectees.

Meanwhile, the Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain has said that all available resources are being utilised for provision of best services to rain-affected people and for this purpose, the authority is in close contact with district administration and all concerned agencies.

He said that the Emergency Operation Centre of the authority is fully operational and people have been asked to report any unpleasant incident on helpline 1700.

Flash floods damage 12 houses in Chitral

Flash floods wreaked havoc in different parts of Chitral and adjacent areas on Sunday, causing damages to at least 12 houses, and killing dozens of cattle.

According to the details, the flash floods in a local water stream also swept away 11 goats and two cows at village Bakaryal. Besides, two children, who were trying to save their cattle, also received injuries.

Additionally, rain water entered into dozens of houses and shops in the area and more than a dozen house were damaged badly. The local residents have started relief operation on their own to remove standing water from houses.

 

