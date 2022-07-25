Sanofi Pakistan arranges various activities on Int’l Self-Care Day

KARACHI PR – International Self-Care Day is observed on 24th July to create global awareness that self-care should be experienced 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Sanofi Pakistan arranged various activities to engage employees and families as well as healthcare community to reiterate the company’s commitment towards helping people lead healthy lives, and by reminding everyone that “health is in their hands.”

Self-care is about empowering people to be active agents in their own healthcare. “Research has shown that self-care brings huge benefits to people and their communities, improving their quality of life, increasing productivity, and easing the financial and resource pressures on busy health services. At Sanofi, we enable people to take ownership of their health and the health of others,”, said Anjum Nida Rahman, Head of Corporate Affairs, Sanofi Pakistan.

World Health Organization (WHO) recommends “Self-care and self-care interventions are part of the future of healthcare. They should not replace health systems, but rather enhance them.”

In the run up to 24 July, doctors highlighted the importance of self-care by participating in a walk organized by Sanofi Pakistan at the Holy Family hospital, Rawalpindi, Jinnah Medical & Teaching hospital, Peshawar, Civil Hospital, Karachi and Hamdard University, Naimat Begum Hospital, Karachi.

Globally, self-care has been shown to save healthcare systems around $119 billion per annum (predicted to rise to $178.8 billion). It’s also saved 1.8 billion hours of physician time, which means they have more time to focus on more complex conditions that can’t be self-managed.

“Sanofi believes that encouraging safe and responsible self-care has become even more vital since the COVID-19 pandemic, as it plays an important role in safeguarding public health and ensuring efficient health systems,” said Ahsen Zeshan, Brand Activator Lead, CHC Sanofi Pakistan.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Sri Lanka post 315-6 on day-one of second Test against Pakistan

Newspaper

Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in World Championships javelin final

Newspaper

U-13 Golf Coaching Camp concludes at Royal Palm

Newspaper

Omar, Yashal hope to make presence felt in US Junior Amateurs

Newspaper

Unbeaten Pakistan women team finishes second in tri-series

Newspaper

5th Zalmi Madarsa League begins today

Newspaper

Wasim Akram joins Mirpur Royals as mentor for KPL2

Entertainment

Marvel unveils Black Panther 2 and more Avengers

Entertainment

Girls Aloud race for late Sarah Harding in Hyde Park

Entertainment

‘Adele’s highly anticipated Las Vegas residency to begin in November’

1 of 3,732

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More