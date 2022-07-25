Sanofi Pakistan arranges various activities on Int’l Self-Care Day

KARACHI PR – International Self-Care Day is observed on 24th July to create global awareness that self-care should be experienced 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Sanofi Pakistan arranged various activities to engage employees and families as well as healthcare community to reiterate the company’s commitment towards helping people lead healthy lives, and by reminding everyone that “health is in their hands.”

Self-care is about empowering people to be active agents in their own healthcare. “Research has shown that self-care brings huge benefits to people and their communities, improving their quality of life, increasing productivity, and easing the financial and resource pressures on busy health services. At Sanofi, we enable people to take ownership of their health and the health of others,”, said Anjum Nida Rahman, Head of Corporate Affairs, Sanofi Pakistan.

World Health Organization (WHO) recommends “Self-care and self-care interventions are part of the future of healthcare. They should not replace health systems, but rather enhance them.”

In the run up to 24 July, doctors highlighted the importance of self-care by participating in a walk organized by Sanofi Pakistan at the Holy Family hospital, Rawalpindi, Jinnah Medical & Teaching hospital, Peshawar, Civil Hospital, Karachi and Hamdard University, Naimat Begum Hospital, Karachi.

Globally, self-care has been shown to save healthcare systems around $119 billion per annum (predicted to rise to $178.8 billion). It’s also saved 1.8 billion hours of physician time, which means they have more time to focus on more complex conditions that can’t be self-managed.

“Sanofi believes that encouraging safe and responsible self-care has become even more vital since the COVID-19 pandemic, as it plays an important role in safeguarding public health and ensuring efficient health systems,” said Ahsen Zeshan, Brand Activator Lead, CHC Sanofi Pakistan.