SC resumes hearing Pervez Elahi’s petition on CM Punjab election

Supreme Court Monday resumed hearing the petition on Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi’s petition on the election of the province’s chief minister — where he was defeated after PML-Q’s votes were rejected.

Last week, the top court asked Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz to stay “trustee” CM till Monday (July 25) and limited his powers, noting that if he appoints someone against merit, it will be considered null and void.

A three-member bench — headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — is holding the hearing at the Supreme Court’s room number 1.