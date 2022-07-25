APP

Security of churches in DIK reviewed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – Additional SP Dera Ismail Khan Javed Awan on Sunday visited the worship places of Christian community in the city to review security arrangements.

According to the police spokesman, the Additional SP paid the visits following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (Retd) Najam Hassnain Liaquat.

During his visit, the additional SP Dera directed all security personnel present at the churches to be alert and ensure the use of bullet proof helmets and jackets while performing their duties.

He also instructed them to keep a close watch on all suspicious persons and activity and asked them to not allow entry of any irrelevant person in the churches.

He said it was also the duty of police department to protect the lives, properties and worship places of minority community.

 

 

