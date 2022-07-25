Secy health for ensuring anaesthetic medicines in public hospitals

LAHORE – Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Ali Jaan Khan has directed the Drug Control Wing to ensure provision of anaesthetic medicines in public hospitals at any cost.

Taking notice on the information about unavailability of anaesthetic medicines in the government hospitals on Sunday, he directed the Drug Control Wing to ensure availability of medicines in the hospital besides monitoring and evaluation of the medicines in the markets.

According to the spokesperson, shortage of anaesthetic medicines in the Services Hospital Lahore has been immediately fulfilled by supplying medicines from the Mayo Hospital and General Hospital. Now there was no discontinuity or delay in operations or other clinical procedures after the supply of anaesthetic drugs. The secretary asked the public to call at 1033 in case of shortage of any medicine in the hospitals.

198 NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS REPORTED IN PUNJAB

As many as 198 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 511,548 while total doll was recorded as 13,586 altogether.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department confirmed that 165 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Lahore, five in Rawalpindi, four in Sialkot, seven in Faisalabad, three in Gujrat, three in Bahawalpur, two in Multan, two in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Bhakkar, one in Chiniot, one in Jhang, one in Kasur, one in Rahimyar Khan, one in Sahiwal, one in Sargodha, one in Sheikhupura and one in Toba Tek Singh districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 11,600,162 tests for Covid-19 so far while recoveries were recorded as 495,862 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from Covid-19. The citizens above the age of 12 years must ensure vaccination against the coronavirus. The healthcare department urged the people to contact at 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus. However, 4th phase of Reach Every Door Vaccination campaign has been launched.