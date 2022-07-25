Sherpao asks coalition govt to take steps for economic revival

Peshawar – Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday said that the coalition government would have to take steps to revive the economy and provide relief to the people.

Addressing a meeting of QWP central and provincial office-bearers, he said calling fresh election was not the solution to the prevailing crisis. The government should complete its tenure to stabilise the economy.

However, Sherpao said that besides reviving the economy the government should give relief to the people as they were already facing rising inflation and joblessness.

Criticising the former prime minister, he said the country would have gone bankrupt had Imran Khan been in power.

He held Imran Khan responsible for plunging the country into political and economic turmoil, saying he violated the agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund.

“Imran lowered the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariff after realising that he was going to be ousted from power through the no-trust motion,” he recalled.

Sherpao said that though the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 15 seats in the Punjab by-election, Imran Khan did not relent in his criticism of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and kept putting pressure on the election watchdog.”

“The ECP has reserved its verdict on the foreign funding case of the PTI so Imran is exerting pressure on the Chief Election Commissioner in a bid to make him controversial,” he elaborated.

The QWP leader said that Imran used the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote his political interests. He also expressed concern over the worsening law and order in the erstwhile FATA.

Talking about the party affairs, he asked the participants in the meeting to reorganise the party at the grassroots level by mobilising the workers.

At the meeting a resolution was passed expressing deep sorrow and grief over the loss of previous lives due to the heavy monsoon rains in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It asked the government to assess the losses and compensate the people.

The meeting also observed one-minute silence to pay respect to party leader Akhtar Munir belonging to the Hindu community, who died recently.