Shoaib Akhtar announces his biopic ‘Rawalpindi Express’

World’s fastest bowler and former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has announced his biopic “Rawalpindi Express”.

Taking to his social media, the former speedster shared the motion poster of the film.

He tweeted, “Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my Biopic, RAWALPINDI EXPRESS – Running against the odds. You’re in for a ride you’ve never taken before. First foreign film about a Pakistani Sportsman. Controversially yours, Shoaib Akhtar”.

The film his helmed by director Faraz Qaiser under the banner of Qfilmproductions. The director in his Instagram stories wrote, “An idea that came in 2016, has finally come to life. The poster for my first feature film is now out!”

The film is set to be released on November 16, 2023. Further details have not been revealed yet.