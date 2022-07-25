Six outlaws held, arms recovered

D i khan – The Dera police have arrested six accused and recovered drugs, valuables and weapons from their possession during different action, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

He said that District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hasnain Liaquat had ordered all the SHOs to intensify crackdown on criminal elements.

Following the orders, a police team carried out a successful operation against arms smuggling in the limits of Dera Police Station. The police team foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons from Peshawar to Dera and arrested three alleged smugglers.

SHO Dera Town Mukhtiar Hussain along with police personnel stopped the suspicious vehicle (AGG-271) on Dera-Bannu road during duty patrol.

The police also recovered 05 rifles and shot guns along with a large amount of ammunition from them. Three persons namely Mohammad Shoaib, Safir Ahmed and Dil Roshan were arrested.

4250 sniper rifles and 375 3×3 cartridges were also recovered.

Likewise, Paniala police during a successful operation against criminals arrested two accused and recovered one stolen motorcycle and a Kalashnikov from their possession.